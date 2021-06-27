Declan Rice replies when asked about Chelsea FC and Man United links

Declan Rice has insisted that he is not paying attention to any of the speculation linking him with a transfer away from West Ham United this summer.

The England midfielder is currently on international duty at Euro 2020 and has been touted as a possible target for both Manchester United and Chelsea FC recently as the uncertainty about his future continues.

The 22-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his solid performances for West Ham United in midfield lately and he scored two goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League games for the Hammers last season.

Rice has featured in all three of England’s group games at Euro 2020 and he will be hoping to be involved when the Three Lions take on Germany in the last 16 at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The midfielder has now been quizzed about the latest on his future, but he insists that he has not been paying any attention to the media speculation about his situation.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Rice said: “I’m not lying, I’ve not seen a thing.

“As players it would be disrespectful to speak about it around other players.

“There is speculation about players going but the main focus at the moment is your country, trying to win this tournament. If players want to move on, that can be dealt with after the tournament.

“While we’re here, like Gareth [Southgate] has always said, you need to be strictly focused on what is happening here with England and whatever happens with the club takes care of itself after the tournament.”

Rice made a total of 35 appearances for West Ham United in all competitions last season as the Hammers ended up sixth in the Premier League table.

