Journalist delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s link to Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC are “unlikely” to complete a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to German journalist Raphael Honigstein.

The south west London side have been credited with an interest in bringing the highly-rated Norway international to Stamford Bridge in recent days as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at the club.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of the top young attacking talents in European football and he has been in brilliant form in recent seasons.

The 20-year-old 41 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season as he continued to produce excellent performances in front of goal.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will look to make a concrete move to bring in Haaland this summer, but journalist Honigstein has suggested that a switch to Stamford Bridge is unlikely because of the vast sums of money that would be involved in a move.

Speaking on Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Honigstein said of a possible move to Stamford Bridge for Haaland: “There is a possibility but it’s unlikely at this point because the price tag is so big.

“There is also a huge wage bill implication for whoever gets Haaland. They’d have to smash their wage bill and I think a lot of clubs are wary [of that].

“Haaland is available next season for a fairly reasonable 75m euros – that’s not official but it’s a pretty open secret.

“Whatever happens this season, it would really have to force Dortmund’s hand in a way that they can’t say no. I think that could be even beyond the wealthiest clubs in Europe this summer.”

Chelsea FC are on the lookout for some new talent this summer as they look to challenge for the title next season.

