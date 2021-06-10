Erling Haaland to Chelsea FC ‘makes sense’, claims journalist

A move for Chelsea FC to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer “makes sense”, according to journalist Julien Laurens.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this summer as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

Haaland is widely regarded to be one of European football’s most promising attacking talents and he has been in fine form for Dortmund recently.

The Norway international scored an impressive 41 goals in all competitions for Dortmund last term as he further enhanced his glowing reputation.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in a potential deal to sign Haaland this summer as the Blues look to add to their attacking options ahead of next season.

And French football journalist Laurens feels that a move to Stamford Bridge would be a good step for the 20-year-old attacker.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said: “I can see it [Haaland going to Chelsea] and it makes sense.

“We’ve discussed why Dortmund would want to keep him another year. We know the release clause will kick in next summer for 75m euros.

“You keep him at Dortmund for a year because he can win you the title next season almost on his own.

“However, if Chelsea or Man City put 150m euros on the table, so double the release clause that will kick in next summer, Dortmund have to take advantage.

“It’s an enormous amount of money that Dortmund can reinvest.”

Chelsea FC will be aiming to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

