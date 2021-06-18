Journalist delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s link to Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC have not agreed personal terms with Erling Haaland but the Norwegian forward remains the Blues’ top target this summer, according to German reporter Christian Falk.

The Blues are thought to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at the club.

Haaland, 20, is widely considered to be one of European football’s top attacking talents and he has earned lots of praise for his recent fine performances for Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international netted 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season, and he also scored 10 times in the Champions League for the German side.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to complete a deal for the highly-rated forward this summer or not.

Now, German reporter Falk has delivered an update for his followers on Twitter with the latest on Chelsea FC’s apparent interest in Haaland.

Posting on Twitter, Falk wrote: “Not True is that Erling Haaland has agreed preliminary personal terms with Chelsea FC ahead of a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer. TRUE: Haaland is still the number one candidate for Tuchel and Roman Abramovich.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth and won the Champions League last season and they will be on the lookout for the right signing to transform them into Premier League title contenders next term.

