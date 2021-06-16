Cesc Fabregas has praised N’Golo Kante for the “humility” he shows in his game for Chelsea FC and France.

The 30-year-old has been earning lots of fresh praise in recent weeks following his sparkling performances for Chelsea FC in the heart of their midfield.

Kante was particularly impressive for the south west London side in the second half of the season as he helped Chelsea FC to clinch a top-four finish and later secure Champions League glory for the second time in the club’s history.

The World Cup winning midfielder made 30 appearances in the Premier League and 13 in the Champions League under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel last season.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Fabregas played alongside Kante during his spell at Stamford Bridge and the former Arsenal captain has been full of praise for the ex-Leicester City star.

Speaking on the BBC Sport Daily Euros Podcast, Fabregas said of Kante: “The genius part about him is the humility he plays with, how he approaches games – he’s always ready to fight with a lot of energy.

“Don’t get me wrong, most of the players are ready to play and fight every three days, but he’s lucky he has got that engine that no-one else has in football. He takes care of it and he takes advantage of it. It’s very important.

“How many times have we seen people with fantastic qualities but they don’t take it to the maximum level? He does. He knows what it’s all about. He knows technically he’s not the best. He doesn’t have the best passing range, he isn’t the best in the final third, but even in those situations, he takes the best out of it.

“You can see him doing assists, sometimes nicking a goal. He knows exactly what he is and who he is.”

Kante is currently on international duty with France at the Euro 2020 tournament as he bids to add another major trophy to his collection.

