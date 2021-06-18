Peter Crouch has urged Chelsea FC to make a move to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

The Belgium international has been in good form for the Serie A side and he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists to help Inter to win the title in Italy last season.

Lukaku has continued his fine form at Euro 2020, where he scored twice in Belgium’s opening 3-0 victory over Russia.

The 28-year-old left Manchester United to sign for Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the Belgian forward has gone from strength to strength in Italy and former England star Crouch reckons a move back to the Premier League and his old club Chelsea FC would be a smart switch for the striker.

Speaking in an interview with Paddy Power, as quoted by Metro, Crouch said: “A striker who has started the Euro 2020 well is Romelu Lukaku, who would be a great option for Chelsea this summer.

“He’s relentless, his goal record is phenomenal, and he’d be a good fit in well with their pacey front line.

“He’s a different player than when he left Chelsea and Manchester United. He’s at a higher level now – in the conversation for one of the world’s top strikers.

“Watching Lukaku play this year, he’s been consistently dominant, it’s unbelievable, he has everything you need as a top forward.

“He can lead the line on his own, has pace and strength, and his touch and awareness have improved.”

Chelsea FC are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as the south west London club look to strengthen their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues finished fourth and won the Champions League last season.

