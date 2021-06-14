Frank Lampard: What I thought about Chelsea FC’s Champions League win

Frank Lampard has admitted that he had mixed emotions watching Chelsea FC win the Champions League last season.

The former Chelsea FC boss was sacked by the Blues in January of this year after a poor run of form in the Premier League left the south west London side outside of the top four.

Lampard had successfully steered his side through the group stage of the Champions League before his sacking, and Thomas Tuchel was subsequently appointed as his replacement at the turn of the year.

The German head coach managed to improve the form of the Blues squad as Chelsea FC secured a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and also tasted Champions League glory thanks to their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final back in May.

Lampard has admitted that he had mixed emotions watching his old side lift the trophy last month, but he says he was proud to see the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James continue their fine form.

Asked if he had mixed emotions about Chelsea FC’s Champions League win, Lampard said on BBC Sport on Sunday: “Yeah, you work towards something you want to be there, you want to be the manager.

“I’ll never try to lay claim to that. I was part of the early foundation, potentially, but Thomas did a fantastic job getting them there.

“I will say when I watched it, firstly I’m a Chelsea person, the Chelsea fans are happy and the club deserves that.

“And secondly to see Mount and Reece [James] perform at that level, people like [Edouard] Mendy, [Ben] Chilwell and Thiago [Silva] who came in in my time there, makes me pretty proud.

“Again, it was a great achievement by them and very well managed.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip