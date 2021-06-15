William Gallas has become the latest big name to lavish praise on N’Golo Kante following his excellent form for Chelsea FC.

The defensive midfielder earned lots of praise for his performances in the second half of the season as he helped Chelsea FC to finish in fourth place in the Premier League and win the Champions League.

Kante, 30, was already widely regarded as one of world football’s top holding midfielders but his performance in recent months have served to further underline his talent.

The midfielder is now on international duty with France at Euro 2020 as he looks to add another medal to his already-impressive haul.

Former Chelsea FC and Arsenal defender Gallas has now explained why he thinks that Kante has established himself as the best player in the world following his recent performances for Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview with 101 Great Goals, Gallas said: “Everybody loves N’Golo and it is easy to see why.

“For me, at the moment he is the best player in the world.

“I know people will talk about strikers because fans like to see goals and they appreciate attacking players more.

“But if you look at what N’Golo has done since he arrived in England it is phenomenal.

“He won the league with Leicester, then went to Chelsea and won it there, he has won the Europa League and now the Champions League as well as winning the World Cup with France.

“That is amazing, for me he is the best player in the world.”

Kante made two assists in 32 Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC last season as he helped them to bounce back and secure a top-four finish in the top flight.

He will now be hoping to help Chelsea FC to win the Premier League title under Thomas Tuchel nest season.

