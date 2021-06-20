Duncan Castles: Erling Haaland is Chelsea FC's top transfer target this summer

Erling Haaland is Chelsea FC's top target in the summer transfer window, according to Duncan Castles

Sunday 20 June 2021, 05:15 UK
Erling Haaland is Chelsea FC’s top transfer target this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents and he has been in superb form for Borussia Dortmund lately.

Haaland, 20, scored 27 goals and made six assists for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season and he has been linked with a move away from the German club this summer.

Chelsea FC are among the top sides to have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland this summer as the Blues look to bolster their attacking line-up at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen whether the south west London side will be able to strike a deal to bring the Norwegian forward to Stamford Bridge this summer or not, as the youngster is likely to command a huge transfer fee.

Now, journalist Castles has claimed that Haaland remains as one of Chelsea FC’s top targets for the summer transfer window, with Thomas Tuchel also keen on bolstering his defence.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “Tuchel wants to strengthen at centre-half and absolutely wants to strengthen in the centre-forward department.

“Erling Haaland is being targeted as the number one choice for Chelsea.

“They’re trying to step in front of their competitors by doing a deal for Haaland this summer.

“Roman Abramovich is prepared to meet Erling Haaland, Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland’s father’s substantial terms and then it’s down to convincing Dortmund to accept a transfer fee.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth and won the Champions League last season.

