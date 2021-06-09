Chelsea FC are working “very hard” to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in signing the 20-year-old Norway international this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Haaland is widely regarded to be one of European football’s top attacking talents and he scored 41 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

The forward has been linked with a move to the Premier League lately following his excellent performances for Dortmund.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to conclude a deal to bring the highly-rated youngster to Stamford Bridge this summer, but his fellow countryman Fjortoft certainly thinks that a move is on the cards.

And former striker Fjortoft believes that only Chelsea FC or Manchester City would be able to afford a deal for Haaland in the Premier League this summer.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN FC, Fjortoft said: “What we do know is that Chelsea are working very hard to get him [Haaland] to London.

“He’s seen as the missing link for them as they go into the next season as a title challenge.

“We have to be realistic and the only two clubs in England who can get him are Chelsea and Manchester City.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth and won the Champions League last season.

