Ilkay Gundogan makes claim about Kai Havertz after Chelsea FC triumph

Kai Havertz has been given a “massive” confidence boost by Chelsea FC’s Champions League triumph last month.

The Germany international, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, scored the all-important winner for the Blues as he helped Thomas Tuchel’s men claim a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final at the end of May.

Havertz capped what had been a relatively quiet season for the German attacker by scoring the most important goal of his career so far.

The 22-year-old will now be looking to push on and help Chelsea FC mount a serious Premier League title challenge next season under Thomas Tuchel.

His international team-mate Gundogan, who was on the losing side in the Champions League final, says he has already noticed a big boost in Havertz’s confidence since the showpiece game.

Speaking in an interview while on international duty, Gundogan said: “The Champions League win gives players a boost, gives them confidence.

“Especially Kai, who scored the winner, has been given a massive [confidence] boost, which we can use to help us as a team.

“I’m happy for them, they deserved it.”

He continued: “It’s not easy to stomach a defeat like [the Champions League final].

“We worked all year to get there – eight years for me.

“I lost the final again, and I’m extremely gutted about that.

“But life goes on, that’s the beauty of competitive sport. I had a few days off, which I needed I made good use of them.

“Now I’m focusing on the tasks at hand and I can look forward to the tournament, despite defeat in the final.”

Havertz ended up with nine goals and five assists to his name in all competitions for Chelsea FC in his first season at the south west London club.

