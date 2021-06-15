Cesc Fabregas believes that Chelsea FC fans will see the best of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz next season.

The Germany duo have both just completed their first season in the Premier League with the Blues after having been brought to the club when Frank Lampard was in charge last summer.

Both Havertz and Werner made something of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge as they adapted to the rhythm of the Premier League.

However, the pair seemed to find their feet in the second half of the campaign as they helped Chelsea FC to finish in fourth place in the Premier League and secure Champions League glory.

Havertz ended up scoring the vital winning goal that handed the Blues a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final last month.

Havertz, 22, scored nine goals last term, while his club and national team-mate Werner, 25, netted 12 times in all competitions.

Former Blues and Arsenal midfielder Fabregas feels confident that both Havertz and Werner will develop into top players for the south west London side next term.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Fabregas said: “I watch every single Chelsea game, so I’ve followed the first seasons of the club’s two big German signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, very closely and I am convinced next season we will start to really see the best of them.

“As a midfielder who likes to make assists, I have played behind strikers before who are going through a bad time or suffering with their confidence.

“It’s a bit of both that it can be frustrating that they miss chances, but I would also be thinking at some time Werner will score.

“The most important thing is that he keeps making the runs, that his timing is good, that he’s not offside and with his speed he will always get chances.

“Players like Werner are so valuable nowadays because players want the ball at their feet a lot and, as a midfielder, you would like this type of player to run on to your passes.

“Football is so much about confidence and what’s in your head and especially strikers who depend so much on scoring or not scoring. If they miss, it’s when you need to support them the most.”

Chelsea FC will be aiming to win their first Premier League title since 2017 next term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip