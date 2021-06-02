Eden Hazard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Champions League win

Eden Hazard has insisted that he did not celebrate Chelsea FC’s Champions League win over Manchester City.

The Blues sealed their second-ever Champions League triumph on Saturday night in Porto thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal in the first half.

It marked Chelsea FC’s second Champions League success since their victory back in 2012 under Roberto Di Matteo.

Hazard joined Chelsea FC after their first Champions League triumph back in 2012 and failed to win Europe’s top club competition before he moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The Belgium international, however, has insisted that he did not celebrate Chelsea FC’s win on Saturday night and says he is only focused on winning the competition with Real Madrid next season.

Asked if he celebrated Chelsea FC’s Champions League triumph on Saturday, Hazard replied: “Of course not, I’m a Real Madrid player so I am not happy.

“I am just happy for a couple of friends in the team, but I hope next season it’s for Real Madrid.”

Hazard, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea FC, has only so far won the La Liga title in 2019-20 since having signed for the Spanish side back in 2019.

Chelsea FC finished fourth in the Premier League table for the second season running this term.

