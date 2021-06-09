Thierry Henry raves about Chelsea FC star N’Golo Kante

Thierry Henry has lavished praise on N’Golo Kante following his fine performances for Chelsea FC lately.

The French midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his displays in a Chelsea FC shirt over the last few weeks after an impressive end the campaign for the 30-year-old.

Kante produced some sparkling displays in midfield for the Blues in the closing games of the campaign as he helped Chelsea FC to win the Champions League and finish in fourth place in the Premier League table.

The World Cup winner was particularly impressive in Chelsea FC’s Champions League wins against Manchester City and Real Madrid in the final and semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Kante’s performances have served to further enhance his reputation as one of European football’s top holding midfielders.

And Arsenal legend Henry has become the latest big name to speak of his admiration for the former Leicester City star.

Speaking on an interview with FIVE on YouTube, Henry said: “Listen, you notice certain guys because they score and grab the headlines.

“But I rarely see a player who arrives before the ball. Like, he already knows the ball is going to land there. Sometimes he arrives before the ball and I’m like, ‘how does he do that?!’

“He reads the game to be able to intercept the ball without fouling or tackling most of the time. He arrives at the same time as the ball, sometimes earlier.

“The amount of times he turns a counter-attack for his opponent to a counter-attack for his team… You are building and suddenly he gets the ball and you’re in trouble. So many times!

“So many times you see him getting the ball back and soon after it’s a goal for Chelsea. The capacity he has to read the game and see where the ball is going, sometimes he gets there before the ball!

“It’s not guessing. When they say a striker smells the goal, it’s the same with Kante.

“He knows exactly where the ball is going and he can read the pass and the pattern of play.”

Kante will be aiming to help France challenge for the European championships title this summer with the national team.

