Ian McGarry delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s link to Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has agreed preliminary personal terms with Chelsea FC ahead of a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The 20-year-old Norway international’s future has been a constant talking point in recent weeks as he continues to be linked with a possible move away from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking talents and the forward scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

The forward is currently enjoying his summer holiday as the speculation about his future rumbles on.

Now, Transfer Window Podcast host McGarry has claimed that Chelsea FC already have a basic deal on personal terms with Haaland in place ahead of a potential big-money move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 15 June, McGarry said: “Erling Haaland is the subject of attention as probably the most in-form striker in Europe currently.

“Chelsea are pursuing the player as we have reported on several occasions.

“It’s our understanding that before Haaland boarded that yacht [on holiday], the details of his personal terms with Chelsea were signed off and it’s now merely a case of Chelsea agreeing a fee with Borussia Dortmund.

“Dortmund are between a rock and a hard place because they agreed in their original negotiations with Haaland, Mino Raiola and Haaland’s father that there would be a release clause for the player activated at the end of the second season at the Bundesliga club.

“They can keep him for another year or they can sell him this summer for in excess of €100m (£86m).”

Chelsea FC are believed to be on the lookout for a whole host of potential new signings this summer as they look to prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League and won the Champions League last term.

