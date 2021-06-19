Reporter: Chelsea FC could move for James Maddison if Hakim Ziyech leaves

Chelsea FC could move to sign James Maddison in Hakim Ziyech leaves the club this summer, according to reporter Chris Wheatley

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 19 June 2021, 05:15 UK
Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Chelsea FC will explore a move to sign James Maddison from Leicester City if Hakim Ziyech leaves Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reporter Chris Wheatley.

The Blues are thought to be on the lookout for a number of potential new additions this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

Chelsea FC are looking to put together a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season following their fourth-placed finish in the top flight last term.

Maddison has earned lots of new admirers following his fine form for Leicester City in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old England international was in excellent form last season as he scored eight goals and made five assists in 31 Premier League games for the Foxes to help them finish fifth in the table.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Maddison, who has been touted as a possible target for Arsenal in recent days.

Now, football.london reporter Wheatley has claimed that Arsenal are interested in Maddison and Chelsea FC would consider a move if 28-year-old playmaker Ziyech were to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Posting on Twitter, Wheatley said: “Seen some rumours about James Maddison to Arsenal tonight.

“I’m told that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Maddison and he’s certainly a target – but the fee will be an issue.

“Chelsea also want him if they lose Ziyech.”

Ziyech scored two goals and made three assists in 23 Premier League games for Chelsea FC last season.

Chelsea FC beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the Champions League in last month’s final.

