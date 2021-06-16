Jermaine Jenas is backing Chelsea FC to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Blues are on the lookout for a number of new recruits this summer as the south west London side look to add to their squad ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland this summer as they look to add to their attacking options ahead of next season.

The 20-year-old Norway international is widely regarded as one of European football’s most promising young talents and he is sure to attract interest from a host of top clubs.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC have a concrete interest in landing the quality attacker this summer or not but former Tottenham midfielder Jenas feels that Stamford Bridge would be the most likely Premier League destination for Haaland.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Jenas said: “Chelsea are the only football club that could get Erling Haaland tomorrow. That is how their model works.

“The Haaland deal is very complicated. There are a lot of payments, the dad, the agent, then you have to get the top fee to get him out from Borussia Dortmund this year.

“If you wait a year you get him for significantly less than you would now. But you are in a competitive market where it will drag the price higher.

“Chelsea can pay the wages. You can easily see Roman Abramovich turning to Thomas Tuchel and going, ‘Listen, here is £200m, go and get what you want’.”

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga lat season.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table and won the Champions League title last term.

