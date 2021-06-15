Jody Morris has claimed that the “invaluable” Mason Mount will end up developing into a £100m player at Chelsea FC.

The 22-year-old midfielder earned plenty of new admirers last season with his fine performances for the south west London club.

Mount was first given his chance to shine in a Chelsea FC shirt under Frank Lampard in the 2019-20 campaign, when Morris was part of the first-team coaching set-up at Stamford Bridge.

The England midfielder continued his development last season under both Lampard and his successor Thomas Tuchel as he helped Chelsea FC to win the Champions League and finish fourth in the Premier League.

Mount scored nine goals and made seven assists for the Blues, including netting in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Morris has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount and after working with him, he is tipping the midfielder to go from strength to strength at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo, Morris said: “In the whole 18 months that me and Frank were back at the club, if you look at that spell, I think Mason Mount was head and shoulders above any other performers in that team in terms of his consistency, his work-rate, his performance, his day to day attitude and the way he’s grown.

“Under Thomas Tuchel he’s performing at that level again and proving to another top quality manager that he’s invaluable.”

He added: “He’s getting better every year and I think he could be one of the top players for Chelsea and England over the next 10 years. I think you’re talking about a £100m player.

“I couldn’t be happier for a kid who has put everything into where he is.”

Mount is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, and he played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip