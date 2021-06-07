'You have to smile': Kai Havertz raves about Chelsea FC star N'Golo Kante

Kai Havertz has become the latest Chelsea FC player to heap praise on N’Golo Kante following his sparkling form for the Blues this season.

The 30-year-old was already recognised as one of European football’s top holding midfielders but he has stepped up his performances to another level in the last few months.

Kante was a key cog in the Chelsea FC midfield as the Blues battled back under Thomas Tuchel to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The World Cup winner also helped the Blues to get past the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League as they won Europe’s elite club competition for the second time in their history.

Kante has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Blues, especially in the second half of the season, and Havertz has been delighted to line up with the midfielder in recent months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Havertz said: “When you see [Kante], you have to smile.

“He is a great personality and a great person.

“And a great football player. As an attacking player, I’m always happy when he is on the pitch. You can make a lot of mistakes because he always wins the ball back. He’s fast, agile and always gets his leg in.

“That’s why it’s not so nice to have to play against him in the first match of the European Championship, of course.”

Kante has won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup at Chelsea FC.

