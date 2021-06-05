Arsene Wenger: What I really think of Kai Havertz at Chelsea FC

Arsene Wenger is backing Kai Havertz to develop into a key player at Chelsea FC in the coming seasons.

The German forward initially made something of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge after moving to the south west London club from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window last year.

However, Havertz seemed to find his feet in the second part of the campaign and he underlined his importance to the current Chelsea FC team when he scored the winning goal in last month’s Champions League final win over Manchester City.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals in all competitions for Chelsea FC in his first season at the club and he will be hoping to push on in the coming campaign under Thomas Tuchel.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger admits that he was surprised by Havertz’s slow start in London but he feels that the Germany international has a very promising future ahead of him at Stamford Bridge.

“I believe that Havertz was very disappointing at the start,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

“I liked him and I was quite amazed how much trouble he had at the start to settle.

“He adjusted, adapted, he came back, he suffered, he spent his period on the bench and came back again.

“To me, he is a very promising player. I would bet on him for the future.”

Chelsea FC will now focus on the summer transfer window and the players they could look to bring in before Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip