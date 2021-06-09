Chelsea FC star N’Golo Kante responds to Ballon d’Or talk

N’Golo Kante has dismissed suggestions that he could be in the running to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

The midfielder has earned plenty of praise in recent weeks following his excellent performances for Chelsea FC towards the end of the campaign.

Kante was one of Chelsea FC’s standout players as he helped the Blues to win the Champions League and to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table under Thomas Tuchel.

The 30-year-old will now be turning his focus to helping France succeed at this summer’s European championships.

Kante has won two Premier League titles and has tasted success in the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup in recent seasons.

However, while he admits that talk of a potential Ballon d’Or triumph is flattering, he is not getting too carried away by the suggestions.

Speaking in an interview while on international duty with France, Kante said: “What I hear can be touching, but I try to do what I have always done: be natural and give my best on the pitch. If it can give people pleasure, so much the better.”

Asked about the prospect of winning the Ballon d’Or, Kante said: “It’s a bit too soon to speak about that now. We’re just getting to halfway through the year, there are six months to go, lots of competitions to play and it doesn’t help to say that I deserve it now.

“Some years ago, I was in the top 10, that was the first time and it made me happy. To win it, that would be another story.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title under Tuchel next season as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2017.

