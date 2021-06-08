N’Golo Kante sends message to Chelsea FC fans about his future

N’Golo Kante has insisted that he feels good at Chelsea FC and has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge.

The holding midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Blues in recent weeks after helping the south west London side to claim Champions League glory this season.

Kante is widely regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in world football and his performances helped the Blues to also claim a top-four finish in the Premier League last season.

The 30-year-old’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and there have been recent reports suggesting that the Blues are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Kante has now underlined his commitment to Chelsea FC and says he has no intention of leaving the south west London club.

Speaking at a news conference while on international duty with France, Kante said: “I have been at Chelsea for five years, I have enjoyed wonderful seasons. I hope to experience many others.

“It is not something that I am focusing on. I have another two years of contract with Chelsea and I feel good.”

Kante made three assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season as they won the Champions League and finished in fourth place in the Premier League.

The midfielder was unable to prevent the Blues from slipping to a 1-0 defeat by his former club Leicester City in the FA Cup final last month.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip