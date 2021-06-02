Pat Nevin: Chelsea FC star deserves to win the Ballon d’Or

Pat Nevin believes that N’Golo Kante would be a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or following his excellent performances for Chelsea FC this season.

The World Cup winner has been in superb form for the Blues this term and has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances for the south west London club.

Kante produced another sparkling performance as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest holding midfielders in world football and he has further enhanced his glowing reputation with his top performances this term.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin feels that Kante would be fully deserving of the Ballon d’Or following his excellent performances for the Blues.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said of the Champions League final: “Everyone can pick their own pivotal moment from the day, and you would all be right, but I have my own.

“Kai’s goal of course is the obvious one. It was the moment when he announced to the world that he could be one of the most important players on the planet in the coming years.

“N’Golo had a bunch of moments that no other player could match, but then he has been doing that week in week out.

“It was a definitive man-of-the-match performance, underlining he would be a first pick for any team, in any period of football history, not just now.

“He is a great of the game and a player who many say deserves to be a Ballon d’Or winner, and I agree whole heartedly.”

Kante made 48 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea FC this season, notching up three assists for the south west London side.

