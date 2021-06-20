Louis Saha has become the latest pundit to lavish praise on N’Golo Kante following his excellent form for Chelsea FC last season.

The French midfielder has been earning lots of compliments in recent weeks after his fine displays in the second half of the campaign helped Chelsea FC to clinch a top-four finish and win the Champions League.

Kante was particularly impressive in Chelsea FC’s Champions League semi-final clashes against Real Madrid and he played a key role in helping them to beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final last month.

The 30-year-old France international, who is currently on duty with his national team at Euro 2020, made two assists in 30 Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC last season.

His excellent form has made him one of the leading contenders to be crowned as the Ballon d’Or winner this year.

Now, former Fulham and Manchester United star Saha has explained why he thinks that Kante would be a worthy winner of the prestigious award.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Saha said: “If he did [win the Ballon d’Or], I believe he would deserve it. There is no player, not even Cristiano Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi, that has been man of the match in both legs of the Champions League semi-final and final.

“Dominating the midfield alone whilst at the same time helping players moving forward. Going forward he was just a force. I haven’t seen anyone do anything like that.

“I do remember some other winners of the Ballon d’Or, no disrespect to them and I won’t name names, but earning this prize, this amazing prize without those types of performances.

“So it would not be a scandal at all if Kante gets his hands on the trophy, he’s been unreal. He plays as two players, playing outside of his role, moving forward and doing things that he’s not supposed to do.

“Those aren’t the characteristics of Messi or Ronaldo, where they stick to their job, scoring goals and amazing individual things, but it’s also about being able to do both. He’s unbelievable.”

Kante has played the full 90 minutes on both of France’s games at Euro 2020 so far – a 1-0 win over Germany and a 1-1 draw with Hungary.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip