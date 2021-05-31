Martin Keown has lavished praise on N’Golo Kante following his sparkling recent form for Chelsea FC.

The French midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the south west London club in recent weeks and he played a key role in helping the Blues to win their second Champions League trophy on Saturday night.

Kante helped Chelsea FC to keep a clean sheet as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal at the end of the first half.

Kante enjoyed a stellar end to the season under Thomas Tuchel, with the 30-year-old having notched up 55 appearances for both club and country this season.

Former Arsenal defender Keown is a keen admirer of the Chelsea FC midfielder and he feels that Kante has already demonstrated that he is one of the finest holding midfielders in history.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Keown said: “The Manchester City passing machine could not get going and that was largely because of N’Golo Kante throwing a spanner in the works.

“It is no coincidence that the France team who won the last World Cup and the Chelsea team who just won the Champions League have Kante.

“He is that immense. It felt like Saturday’s final could have gone on until midnight and he would have still been running up and down the pitch, such was his desire to disrupt City.

“Right now, there is not a finer defensive midfielder in the world than the all-action Kante. Is he the best ever? That is hard to say. You could definitely make a case.

“I was blessed to play behind Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva. Those players provide you with pure protection and you feel safer with them in front of you. Kante gives that to this Chelsea defence.”

Kante notched up three assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC this season as he helped them to finish fourth in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip