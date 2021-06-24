Frank Lampard has lavished praise in the “incredible” N’Golo Kante following his excellent recent form for Chelsea FC and France.

The 30-year-old midfielder has earned lots of praise in recent months after his sparkling displays for Chelsea FC, especially in the second half of last season.

Kante excelled under Thomas Tuchel last term as he stepped his game up to help Chelsea FC finish in fourth place in the Premier League and secure Champions League glory.

The midfielder was particularly impressive in the Champions League for the south west London side as he helped them to beat Real Madrid and Manchester City in the semi-finals and final.

Kante has been one of France’s most important players at Euro 2020 and he helped them to book their clash against Switzerland in the last 16.

Lampard coached Kante during his season and a half in charge at Stamford Bridge and the former England midfielder has nothing but praise for the France international.

Speaking on BBC Sport on Wednesday night, Lampard said: “When I arrived at Chelsea he’d been off the back of playing so regularly for a few seasons because everyone relies on him so much, he’d had an injury that took him into my first season, we missed him a lot.

“You seriously miss N’Golo in big games because he’s a big-game player. Nobody will want to play against him because of the attributes he’s got.

“In those big games, finals, tournament football, players like N’Golo are just priceless.

“The main reason why he’s so good is that he’s the best in the world at being a destructor.

“When I say destructor I’m talking about winning the ball back. To win the ball back with his anticipation, having the speed to get tight and close distances, his main attribute for me is destruction, leaving areas to win balls back.

“An old-fashioned holding midfield player you’d say would sit in front of the back four, [Claude] Makelele did it years ago for Chelsea so well.

“But he has so much more to his game. When you see the distances he closes to get in front of people, that acceleration and speed, that is something special to him, it’s very unique.

“I got asked it a lot [about playing him as a strict defensive midfielder], my feeling was that he had so many attributes that were more than just that, I was holding him back by saying, ‘please just sit there’.

“You have to allow N’Golo to travel with the ball, he can find passes I think people don’t give him credit for, his close control in tight areas is fantastic as well.

“He can do multiple jobs at the same time. He makes people around him better, he helps everybody.

“He’s exactly how you’d expect from the outside, nothing’s an act, he’s very humble, very quiet, he doesn’t want loads of conversation.

“The problem I found with him more than anything was trying to hold him back in training because every day you train and you let him off the leash in an opposed session he does that, and you have to try to pull him back because he can just put that output into anything he does.

“He’s incredible, he’s exactly what you see from the outside.”

Chelsea FC are looking to challenge for the Premier League title under Tuchel next season as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2017.

