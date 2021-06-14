Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Mason Mount after the Chelsea FC midfielder helped England to win their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday.

The Chelsea FC star was named in the starting line-up by Gareth Southgate and the 22-year-old produced a solid display as he helped the Three Lions notch up a 1-0 victory thanks to Raheem Sterling’s second-half goal.

Mount has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for Chelsea FC and he played a key role in their Champions League triumph last season.

The England midfielder was given his chance to shine at Stamford Bridge by Lampard before the former Blues star was replaced by Thomas Tuchel back in January.

Mount played the full 90 minutes of England’s opening group game against Croatia, and Lampard was full of praise for the midfielder after the match.

Asked about Mount’s talent, Lampard said on BBC Sport: “He’s got the intelligence. He knows the right runs to go, he has the work ethic. He will run all day and give everything.

“That’s why, when you’re playing that midfield, he has to play in this team.

“He’s the best attacking midfielder in terms of pressing and jumping from midfield to win the ball back.”

Commenting after Mount’s post-match interview, Lampard added: “That’s why we love Mason, because he ticks all the boxes.

“He speaks well, he’s humble.”

Mount was in superb form for Chelsea FC last season as he helped the Blues to finish fourth and win the Champions League.

The midfielder scored six goals and made five assists in 36 Premier League games for the south west London side last term.

