‘Outstanding’: Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s star’s display against Scotland

Gary Lineker singled out Mason Mount for special praise in what was an otherwise disappointing night for England against Scotland

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Saturday 19 June 2021, 23:00 UK
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Mason Mount for his performance during England’s goalless draw with Scotland at Euro 2020 on Friday night.

The 22-year-old made his second start of the tournament at Wembley as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to claim a point from their second game.

England struggled to click into gear against the Scots and they ended up having to settle for a point in what was a dismal game in north London.

Mount was one of England’s better performers in what was an otherwise uninspiring affair at Wembley.

England legend Lineker is keen admirer of the Chelsea FC midfielder and he took to social media during Friday night’s game to praise Mount for his performance.

Posting on Twitter during the clash, Lineker wrote: “Mount is an outstanding footballer.”

Lineker Mount Tweet

Mount has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence at Chelsea FC in recent months, with the midfielder having played a key role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in May.

The 22-year-old first broke into the first team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard and he scored nine goals and made seven assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport reporter: Man United close to signing Tom Heaton
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah
Rio Ferdinand
'All day long': Rio Ferdinand wants to see Man United sign Jack Grealish
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
BBC Sport reporter delivers update on Arsenal's bid to sign Ben White
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport reporter: Man United close to signing Tom Heaton
Mikel Arteta
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Arsenal summer transfer plans
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter: Arsenal listening to offers for Eddie Nketiah
Rio Ferdinand
'All day long': Rio Ferdinand wants to see Man United sign Jack Grealish
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
BBC Sport reporter delivers update on Arsenal's bid to sign Ben White
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network