‘Outstanding’: Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s star’s display against Scotland

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Mason Mount for his performance during England’s goalless draw with Scotland at Euro 2020 on Friday night.

The 22-year-old made his second start of the tournament at Wembley as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to claim a point from their second game.

England struggled to click into gear against the Scots and they ended up having to settle for a point in what was a dismal game in north London.

Mount was one of England’s better performers in what was an otherwise uninspiring affair at Wembley.

England legend Lineker is keen admirer of the Chelsea FC midfielder and he took to social media during Friday night’s game to praise Mount for his performance.

Posting on Twitter during the clash, Lineker wrote: “Mount is an outstanding footballer.”

Mount has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence at Chelsea FC in recent months, with the midfielder having played a key role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in May.

The 22-year-old first broke into the first team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard and he scored nine goals and made seven assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season.

