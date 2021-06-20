Louis Saha believes that Sergio Ramos would be an “amazing” signing for Chelsea FC this summer.

The Spanish defender’s future has become a talking point in recent days after he announced his exit from Real Madrid after 16 years at the La Liga club.

Speculation has now begun to pick up as to where Ramos will be playing his football next season as he looks to begin the next chapter of his career.

A number of Premier League clubs have already been touted as possible destinations for the central defender as he looks to find a new side before next season.

There have been some reports suggesting that Chelsea FC are keen on landing Ramos this summer to bolster their defensive options ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Now, former Fulham and Manchester United star Saha has underlined why he thinks that 35-year-old defender Ramos would be a great signing for the Blues.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Saha said: “If you see the impact of Thiago Silva at Chelsea, the impact of Sergio Ramos would be the same, or maybe even bigger.

“The guy is known for that type of leadership, has the ability to step up and score a lot of goals, he’s one of the best ever goalscoring defenders.

“He’s a big player on the big stage. If you want to win trophies, he’s as strong a signing as Thiago Silva, and there are few players who can galvanise a club like this.

“So whether it’s London or Paris, I think he’ll be an amazing signing.”

Tuchel is looking to bolster his squad as he aims to assemble a team capable of winning the Premier League title next season.

