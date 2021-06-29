Nedum Onuoha has welcomed talk of Manchester City’s interest in signing Reece James this summer, but has questioned whether Chelsea FC would be willing to part company with the full-back.

Reports in the British media this month have suggested that Manchester City have added James to their list of potential recruits in this summer’s transfer window as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his squad.

James enjoyed something of a breakthrough season under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel last season as he held down a regular spot in the Blues’ first team.

The 21-year-old scored one goal and made two assists in 32 Premier League games last term and also featured 10 times for the Blues on their way to Champions League glory.

James’ fine performances for the south west London side earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 and also appear to have attracted some interest from rival clubs.

Former Manchester City star Onuoha would love to see the Citizens bring in James this summer but has questioned how realistic a deal would be.

Asked about the rumours linking James with Manchester City, Onuoha told ESPN FC: “I’m all for strengthening. Obviously I think Reece James is a really good player.

“I think one of the best games he has had in his career was the Champions League final. The way he played against Raheem Sterling really impressed me on the biggest occasions and someone that young… I was really surprised.

“I watched him in the FA Cup final and I thought he did very well against Jamie Vardy. They lost the game but individually I thought he was very good.

“When you see someone that young and that talented, you see a bright future for him.

“To see him play for Manchester City would be fantastic. But at the same time, why would Chelsea let him go? He is one of their own.”

