Mason Mount sets Chelsea FC target for next season

Mason Mount is aiming to score at least 10 goals for Chelsea FC next season after falling just shy of that figure this term.

The 22-year-old ended up with nine goals to his name for Chelsea FC this season as he helped the Blues to claim glory in the Champions League and finish in fourth place in the Premier League.

Mount scored nine goals and made seven assists for the south west London side in what was a brilliant campaign for the England international.

The attacking midfielder has earned plenty of new admirers thanks to his eye-catching performances for the south west London side under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Mount now has his sights set on bettering his goal return next season as he looks to hit double figures for the Blues as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Mount said: “You have to set goals before every season and you have to really set the target high to want to achieve that.

“I always want to go for 10 goals and just came short of that this season but I’ve had a lot chances so I can’t look at it and say I’m happy with nine.

“I could and should have had way more, which is something that I’ll definitely be looking at. I was actually speaking to Joe Edwards [assistant coach] recently about looking at where on the pitch I am most productive and where I can be more productive.

“I actually score most of my goals from the middle of the box so where there are areas that I can do better, I need to look at them and see what I can improve on.

“That’s something that I always look at because I can still keep getting better and better. I can definitely score more goals, especially with the chances I get and the way we’re playing now.

“I can get my goals up more and obviously the assists as well. I just want to be better for my team-mates and for myself, to improve and keep getting better.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the Premier League title next season after having come fourth this term.

Mount scored twice and made two assists in the Champions League as he helped the Blues to win the trophy for the first time since 2012.

