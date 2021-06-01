Gianfranco Zola has heaped praise on Mason Mount following his recent sparkling form for Chelsea FC, describing him as a “complete” player.

The England international has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the south west London side this season after having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard last term.

Mount has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season and has been one of the Blues’ most consistent performers under both Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old laid on the assist for Kai Havertz to score the winning goal in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night as the Blues lifted the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Former Chelsea FC star Mount has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount this season and he singled out the midfielder for special praise following his excellent performances.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Zola said of Mount: “He’s become a complete player.

“He can attack, he can score, he can assist and defend.

“This is necessary in modern football. Before, if you were able to score goals you could do that, but now if you want to be successful you have to work so hard. We saw that the other day.”

Zola also expressed his delight at seeing Chelsea FC beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in Porto on Saturday night.

He continued: “It was amazing. I’m very pleased and delighted for this team, for the club, for the supporters.

“They won against arguably the best team around at the moment and they totally deserved it.

“They played good football, scored a good goal and then controlled the game well. It was a complete performance.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip