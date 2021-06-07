Mason Mount makes admission about Frank Lampard leaving Chelsea FC

Mason Mount has admitted that Frank Lampard’s sacking by Chelsea FC was “tough” for the midfielder.

Lampard was sacked by the Blues back in January and was swiftly replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge following a stuttering run of form in the Premier League.

Tuchel had an instant impact following his appointment as Chelsea FC boss as he guided the Blues up the Premier League table as they secured a fourth-placed finish.

The German head coach also guided Chelsea FC to the FA Cup and Champions League finals – with the Blues having beaten Manchester City in the final to win Europe’s elite club competition last month after falling short against Leicester City in the domestic showpiece.

Mount has a close relationship with Lampard, with the former Chelsea FC boss also having worked with the midfielder during their time together at Derby County.

The Chelsea FC star has now conceded that Lampard’s exit was a difficult period for him personally, but he had no choice but to move on and focus on the remaining games of the campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Mount said: “Of course, Frank leaving was a tough period, not just for me but the club as well.

“You’re still in the middle of a season so you really have to try and move on but it’s tough to do.

“The new manager came in quickly so you just have to stay positive and really look forward to the next games.

“Losing the FA Cup final also took a big toll on me and affected me quite a lot, to have that experience again of losing in a final.

“I felt we were in a very good position and it’s a trophy I’ve always wanted to win after winning two FA Youth Cups so that was a horrible feeling.

“You never want that feeling again but football is always up and down and as a footballer you learn about how to deal with those moments.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League for the second season running.

