Jose Mourinho: What I really think of Mason Mount at Chelsea FC

Jose Mourinho has lavished praise on the “intelligent” Mason Mount following his sparkling form for Chelsea FC this season.

The England international has been earning lots of new admirers following his excellent performances for the south west London side under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Mount was given the chance to shine in the Chelsea FC team under Lampard last season and he continued to improve his performances this term as he helped the Blues claim a top-four finish in the Premier League and win the Champions League.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals in all competitions for the Blues as he helped them to win the Champions League by beating Manchester City in the final last month.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea FC manager Mourinho has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount in a Blues shirt lately and he believes that the midfielder has Lampard to thank.

Speaking to The Times, Mourinho said: “I have to be honest, I watched him two seasons ago in his first [Premier League] match, Manchester United against Chelsea at Old Trafford, and I saw the talent but I didn’t see maturity or consistency.

“I put a little bit of a question mark over how long this boy would need to develop and become a complete player. He didn’t need long.

“I think he has to thank Frank [Lampard] because even with results not being wonderful he was always keeping faith in that kid. He gave him incredible conditions to develop.

“I believe he is an attack-minded player, a creative player, but he has the tactical discipline.

“Mount is a team player. We see him now with [Thomas] Tuchel coming from the sides, when with Frank he was more of a No 10. When they play with a back five he can be the third attacking player or the third midfield player.

“I think he is very, very intelligent on the pitch. From what I see, he has a very good understanding of the game.

“He has goals, which is an important thing for a midfield player. I like him very much.”

Mount scored 12 goals and made eight assists for club and country last season as he helped Chelsea FC secure a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip