Gary Neville has heaped praise on Billy Gilmour after the Chelsea FC midfielder impressed for Scotland in their goalless draw with England on Friday night.

The 20-year-old was named as the man of the match as he produced a calm and composed performance in the heart of midfield for the Scots at Wembley as the visitors kept Gareth Southgate’s men at bay.

Gilmour has impressed whenever he has been given the chance to shine at Chelsea FC after initially breaking into the first team under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The Scotland international was limited to just five Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC last season and he will be hoping to have more of a regular run in the team next term under Thomas Tuchel.

Former Manchester United defender Neville has now lavished praise on Gilmour following his excellent showing against England at Wembley at Euro 2020.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Neville said of Gilmour: “He came into a cup game against Liverpool in his first game [for Chelsea] and he was brilliant.

“His temperament is fantastic, he accepts the ball, watching those clips, it’s a sobering experience for England.

“Gilmour, McGinn and McGregor were better on the ball than England midfield players but not just that, Tierney, Hanley and McTominay at the back were better on the ball passing it into midfield, Stones, Mings, Rice and Phillips struggled to get that build-up play right last night.

“Gilmour was always available, England don’t have that player.

“People might point at Kalvin Phillips but he is not as good on the ball, at accepting the ball, as Gilmour. Technically, he’s a little bit better.”

Gilmour made a total of 11 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC last season as the Blues finished in fourth place and won the Champions League.

