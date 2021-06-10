Pat Nevin has heaped praise on Kai Havertz following his strong end to the season with Chelsea FC.

The Germany international signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen last summer but initially made something of a slow start to life under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

However, Havertz seemed to find his feet in the second half of the campaign and his improved form helped Chelsea FC to finish fourth in the Premier League and win the Champions League title.

Havertz scored the all-important winning goal for Chelsea FC in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final at the end of May.

The 21-year-old ended the campaign with nine goals and five assists to his name in all competitions for Chelsea FC following his arrival at the club.

The Germany international will now be looking to push on as he bids to step his game up in his second season at the south west London club.

Former Blues star Nevin was impressed by the signs of improvement shown by Havertz in the closing stages of the campaign.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “I do believe this team can still improve.

“Kai Havertz is among the most exciting players in world football and has definitely and clearly been improving at a staggering speed over the past few months.

“Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Reece James have been brilliant over the last year but each will be an even better player next season.

“Considering the ups and downs this season has provided, I cannot believe how calm I am about the club’s position. It will never be totally smooth, it never is in football and with Chelsea in particular, but that is part of the reason we love the game and the club.

“That and the fact we keep winning trophy after trophy and in an exceptionally exciting way. Long may it continue and most importantly, with our fans finally back inside the Bridge to see it all.”

