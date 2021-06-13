Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on N’Golo Kante following his excellent form for Chelsea FC lately.

The French midfielder earned lots of praise for his performances for the Blues, especially in the second half of the campaign, as he helped the south west London side to finish fourth and win the Champions League.

Kante was already widely regarded as one of European football’s top holding midfielders and his fine performances recently have only served to further enhance his reputation.

The midfielder is now on international duty with France at Euro 2020 as he bids to add another medal to his haul.

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Vieira is a keen admirer of Kante and says his “amazing” timing is one of the key aspects of his game.

Speaking in an interview with beIN Sports, Vieira said: “He’s someone who likes to defend on the front foot, put pressure on the ball carrier.

“He is aggressive, his timing is great, able to overload and create man advantages with the ball.

“His intelligence on the trajectory of the ball is amazing.”

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger also weighed in as he praised the midfielder for his fine form.

Wenger said: “What I like now is his attacking potential, what has changed is that he accelerates as he intercepts the ball. It’s unique and fantastic.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season as they look to win their first domestic trophy under Tuchel.

