Paul Pogba has lavished praise on N’Golo Kante, insisting that the Chelsea FC midfielder would be a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Kante has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the south west London side in recent weeks as he helped the Blues to win the Champions League and finish in fourth place in the Premier League table.

The 30-year-old was a key part of Chelsea FC’s success this season and he made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Kante earned special praise for his strong performance as Chelsea FC beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final to win the Champions League last month.

Pogba has played alongside Kante at international level for a number of years now and the Manchester United midfielder feels that the France international would be a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or following his sparkling performances lately.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Pogba said: “What I would like to say to the whole world is that the ‘NG’ we have seen in recent months has always been the same

“We talk a lot about his performances but he has always been as good as ever.

“There was no Cristiano and Messi in the semi-final, so it’s good to see the performances of the midfielders or even the defenders.

“I said a long time ago that it would be appropriate, if Chelsea won, for him to win the Ballon d’Or. It would be deserved, too.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table for the second season running after Thomas Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge back in January.

