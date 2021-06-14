Emmanuel Petit has spoken of his admiration for N’Golo Kante and admits that he would have loved to play alongside the Chelsea FC midfielder.

Kante has been earning yet more praise over the last few months following his sparkling performances for Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel.

The 30-year-old played a key role in Chelsea FC’s Champions League triumph as they won the trophy for the second time in their history.

Kante also helped the south west London side to finish in fourth place in the Premier League and book their spot in the Champions League for next season.

The France international made two assists in 30 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League last season and also featured 13 times in the Champions League.

Former France and Arsenal star Petit is a keen admirer of Kante and says he’d love to have been able to line up with him.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Petit said of Kante: “I would have loved to play alongside him because everything he is doing on the pitch is based on trust, honesty and always 100 per cent always with the same meaning: win the ball, win the game.

“It’s always the same focus. It doesn’t matter if he is not at 100 per cent, it doesn’t matter if he has personal troubles, it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t like a team-mate — he goes on the pitch always with the same simple targets and I love this.”

Kante will be hoping to help Chelsea FC challenge for the Premier League title next season as he looks to win the top flight trophy for the third time in his career.

