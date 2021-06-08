Wayne Rooney has become the latest big name to lavish praise on N’Golo Kante following his excellent season with Chelsea FC.

The French midfielder further enhanced his reputation this term with some fine performances in the closing weeks of the campaign as he helped Chelsea FC to finish in fourth place in the Premier League and win the Champions League.

Kante was particularly impressive as Chelsea FC overcame Real Madrid and Manchester City in the semi-finals and final of the Champions League to win the trophy for the second time in the club’s history.

The 30-year-old is likely to be a key player for France at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament as he looks to add another major medal to his trophy haul.

Former Manchester United star Rooney has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Kante in a Chelsea FC shirt this season, describing the France international’s performances as “unbelievable”.

Writing in his column for The Times, Rooney said: “France have perhaps the ultimate team player in Kante.

“In the Champions League final, he gave the perfect performance.

“He does everything: breaks up play but then plays in tight areas and starts off the attack. You used to see it with Yaya Toure, how he would get the ball and burst forward with it and it is so hard to defend against.

“Kante does all that but also protects his defence like Claude Makelele once did — only better.

“It’s unbelievable to have a footballer who is Toure and Makelele rolled into one — and then there’s Kante’s energy. At Chelsea, you see his energy bringing a lot out of the other players.

“Whenever Kante bursts forward you’ll see two or three of them bursting forward too, not worried about leaving their positions because if the ball is turned over they know he’s going to get back in shape and break up the counter-attack.

“For me he is the best midfielder in the world.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table after Thomas Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard in January.

