Graeme Souness has urged Thomas Tuchel to keep Billy Gilmour at Chelsea FC next season rather than send him out on loan.

The midfielder has emerged as one of Chelsea FC’s brightest young talents and he has been earning lots of praise since having broken into the first team under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour was named as the man of the match as he helped Scotland to play out a goalless draw with England at Euro 2020 earlier this month and the young midfielder earned plenty of new admirers for his performance.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to stay at Chelsea FC and fight for a first-team place at Stamford Bridge next season and beyond as he bids to prove himself to new manager Tuchel.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Souness has explained why he would like to see Gilmour stay at Chelsea FC rather than be sent out on loan next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Souness said: “I’d personally keep him at Chelsea. I think Jorginho has to be looking over his shoulder.

“He’ll be challenging him more than anyone else. I look at Phil Foden at City and Pep didn’t let him go out on loan.

“I look back on my own career and think how did I improve – there was no words of wisdom, no sentence any coach said to me, there was no watershed moment in my career where I turned a corner.

“What made me better, I was 23, went to Liverpool, arguably the best team in the world, certainly the best team in Europe – and I was playing with fabulous players in training every single day.

“I learnt to think quicker, to improve my touch, move the ball quicker and just being around winners, Chelsea have got bundles of them, that will improve him more than playing in a lesser team where it’s a battle every week. That’s how I see it, Phil Foden is an argument for that.

“He was willing to take the ball in tight areas, there was so much to admire [against England]. I was concerned about the tempo of the game and was thinking he’d blow up but he didn’t.

“He showed real character and wanted to be the boss on the pitch. That’s at 20 years old at Wembley in a team that didn’t do well in their first game.

“If that’s his level, he’s going to be a fabulous little player.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after the Blues finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last term.

