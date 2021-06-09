Jerome Boateng sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Timo Werner has enjoyed a “positive season” at Chelsea FC despite his initial struggles, according to Jerome Boateng.

The Germany international initially made something of a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig last summer.

Werner failed to quickly click into gear at Stamford Bridge as he struggled to find his form in front of goal under Frank Lampard in the opening few months of the campaign.

However, the 25-year-old’s performances improved as the season went on and he ended up helping Thomas Tuchel’s side to finish in the top four and win the Champions League.

Werner ended up with 12 goals to his name in all competitions for Chelsea FC in his debut campaign at the south west London side, while also having notched up 10 assists for his team-mates.

German defender Boateng believes that Werner deserves praise for his solid first season in the Premier League and he is backing him to continue to improve at Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview with Bild, as quoted by Metro, Boateng said: “Timo has changed country, club, playing in a new league. It is not so easy.

“Nonetheless, he scored his goals, provided assists, was present, went through a hollow and came out and now he’s the Champions League winner.

“For me, it has been a positive season with the usual ups and downs. It makes him bigger and stronger and he learns from it.

“At the Euros, we will see another Timo Werner, a hungry Timo. A Timo with more arrogance, because he has just won the Champions League.

“It carries you. He will show who he really is.”

Chelsea FC will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title under Tuchel next season.

