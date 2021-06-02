Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich

Thomas Tuchel has told Roman Abramovich that he remains as motivated as ever in the wake of Chelsea FC’s Champions League triumph.

The German head coach steered the Blues to Champions League glory for the second time in their history on Saturday night as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final in Porto.

Kai Havertz scored the all-important winning goal at the end of the first half after he latched onto Mason Mount’s pass and fired home into an empty net.

Their win marked their first Champions League triumph since their victory under Roberto Di Matteo back in 2012, and Tuchel will be hoping that it will mark the start of a trophy-laden spell at the south west London club.

Tuchel, who was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January, will now be focused on helping to guide Chelsea FC to a Premier League title challenge next season.

And the German head coach, who met Abramovich for the first time in person on the pitch after Saturday’s win, says he is already focused on winning the next trophy with the Blues.

Tuchel said: “I can assure him [Abramovich] that I will stay hungry.

“I want the next title and I feel absolutely happy, I feel part of a really ambitious club and a strong part of a strong group that suits my beliefs and suits my passion about football at the moment perfectly.

“So my desire is to go for more victories. My desire is to grow as a coach and my desire is to push the group on the first day of the next season to the limit.

“We have work to do. We have to close the gap and this is what I am all about.”

