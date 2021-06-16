Lothar Matthaus is backing Thomas Tuchel to get the best out of Kai Havertz at Chelsea FC next season.

The Germany international made something of a quiet start to life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the south west London side from Bayer Leverkusen under Frank Lampard last summer.

Havertz took some time to adapt to the rigours of English football and his performances improved as the campaign went on, and especially after the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Lampard’s successor back in January.

The 22-year-old ended up scoring the crucial winning goal in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final last month after the Blues secured a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Germany legend Matthaus feels that it’s normal for a young player to take time to adapt to life in a new country and league, and he feels that Tuchel is the right man to get the best out of Havertz next term.

Speaking in an interview with the Evening Standard, Matthaus said: “It is always difficult when you come from one country, one championship, to another.

“And the Premier League, you know it better than me, it is a special competition. You have more teams fighting for the title, another cup competition and you don’t have a break in the winter.

“Then Kai Havertz has come from a small city like Leverkusen to a big city like London. You play for a club who is famous worldwide and everything is bigger and bigger.

“Kai Havertz is one of the most talented players that we’ve had in Germany in the last 20, 30 years, but he has to learn because in Leverkusen everybody was caring about him.

“Around him, the coach was caring for him like a second father. The sporting director, Rudi Voller, was caring about him.

“And now, he has to work alone. Business in London, business in the Premier League, it is different to business in Leverkusen.

“This is new for him and in the beginning I saw problems, but now with a new coach in Thomas Tuchel he performs much better than before.

“Maybe he needs the same private connection with the coach, like me too 30 years ago. When I was playing in Italy, [Giovanni] Trapattoni was caring about me. He made me strong, he made me better, he helped.

“And I think Kai Havertz gets this support from Thomas Tuchel in a different way than the coach before.”

Havertz scored nine goals and made five assists for Chelsea FC in all competitions last season.

