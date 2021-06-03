Arsene Wenger has lavished more praise on N’Golo Kante following his excellent performances for Chelsea FC this season.

The France international has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season and he is widely regarded to be one of the top holding midfielders in world football.

Kante played a key role in Chelsea FC’s Champions League triumph last month as he helped the Blues to beat the likes of Real Madrid and secure victory over Manchester City in the final.

The 30-year-old made more than 45 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season to help the south west London side finish in the top four and secure their second ever Champions League trophy.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger has been highly impressed with what he has seen from Kante in recent weeks as he heaped yet more praise on the midfielder for his recent displays.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Wenger said: “N’Golo Kante has added something to his game.

“Before he won the ball and he made a good pass, he was an exceptional ball winner.

“I say an exceptional ball-winner because he wins decisive balls without making a foul.

“But he is now capable of running with the ball and making a good pass in the final third.

“That’s why I am certain he is the best all-round midfielder in Europe at the moment.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League but were unable to secure FA Cup glory after they lost to Kante’s former team Leicester City in the final last month.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip