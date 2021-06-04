William Gallas reveals the signing who can fire Chelsea FC to the title

William Gallas believes that Chelsea FC will be major Premier League title contenders next season and reckons that the Blues will win the trophy if they sign a star striker this summer.

The south west London side ended up in fourth place in the Premier League table for the second season running this term after Thomas Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Tuchel led Chelsea FC to Champions League glory last weekend as the Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto thanks to Kai Havertz’s first-half goal.

The German head coach will now be focusing on the summer transfer window and the players he could bring in to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at the club.

Former Blues defender Gallas believes that a quality striker should be the priority in the summer transfer window – and he feels that the right addition would propel the south west London side to the status of champions once again.

Speaking to The Sun, Gallas said: “Chelsea have the best chance of winning the Premier League next season because of how they played in the Champions League, every team will be afraid.

“If Chelsea buy a world-class striker, they will win it. From those three, Chelsea have the best chance.”

Chelsea FC last won the Premier League title in 2016-17 under Antonio Conte.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip