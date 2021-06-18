Chelsea FC have increased their bid to £52m for Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi as well as including Marcos Alonso as part of the deal, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet La Repubblica, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign the Morocco international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues had an opening bid for the Inter defender rejected but the south west London side have returned with an improved offer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have submitted an offer of £52m plus Alonso for the 22-year-old in a bid to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible.

The report goes on to add that Alonso could prove a tempting proposition for Inter manager Simone Inzaghi given that the Chelsea FC defender can strengthen his options at left-back.

La Repubblica don’t indicate whether Inter are likely to accept the new offer from the Champions League winners for the former Real Madrid defender.

Hakimi has scored seven goals and has made eight assists in 37 games in Serie A last season as the Moroccan defender helped Inter to win their first Italian title since 2010.

The Moroccan defender started his career at Real Madrid before he moved to Inter in 2020.

Hakimi spent two successive seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

