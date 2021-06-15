Chelsea FC have stepped up their interest in Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign the 22-year-old Morocco international from Inter Milan.

The same article states that the Blues have matched Paris Saint-Germain’s initial offer to sign the Inter full-back.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have submitted a bid of £43m and Emerson Palmieri in hope of getting a deal over the line for the Moroccan defender.

Corriere dello Sport go on to add that the Blues would even be prepared to add a second player to the deal such is their eagerness to beat PSG to his signature.

The story claims that the Blues could include the likes of Davide Zappacosta, Mateo Kovacic or Tammy Abraham in the deal.

But Chelsea FC could encounter a problem because Inter would prefer to receive cash for Hakimi given their financial woes, according to the report.

Hakimi scored seven times and made eight assists in 37 games last term to help Inter secure their first Serie A title since 2010.

The Inter defender started his career at Real Madrid before moving to Inter in a £35m deal in 2020.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip