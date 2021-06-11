Chelsea FC are facing competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in the Morocco international to improve Thomas Tuchel’s options at full-back ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Blues manager is looking to improve his options at wing-back after Tuchel guided the south west London side to the Champions League title.

According to the same story, Inter have set an asking price of €80m (£69m) but Chelsea FC are unlikely to meet the Serie A outfit’s demands this summer.

Chelsea FC face another problem given that Ligue 1 runners-up PSG have already submitted a €60m (£51.8m) offer for the 22-year-old as the French club look to steal a march on the Champions League winners, the report adds.

The Guardian claims that the Blues could make a formal bid looking to exploit Inter’s precarious financial position despite Antonio Conte leading the San Siro outfit to their first title since 2010.

Hakimi scored seven goals and made eight assists in 37 games in the Italian top flight last term to help Inter win the Serie A crown.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth spot in the Premier League table last term.

