Thomas Tuchel has asked the Chelsea FC board to look into signing Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer, according to a report in England.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail, is reporting that Tuchel is eager to complete a deal for the powerful Spain international this summer.

The same article states that the 25-year-old is facing an uncertain future at Wolves following lengthy contract negotiations with the West Midlands club over the past few months.

According to the same story, Wolves still haven’t managed to strike a deal with the former FC Barcelona forward to open the door to a potential exit given that Traore has just two years left on his current contract.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC have been targeting a deal to sign Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi but the Champions League winners face competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

The article states that Chelsea FC could switch their attention to Traore if Hakimi opts to move to PSG ahead of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

AS write that Tuchel is a big fan of Traore and wants to sign the Wolves midfielder to provide Reece James with competition for a starting spot.

Traore scored two goals and made two assists in 37 games in the Premier League last term.

